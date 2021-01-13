Tarrant County COVID cases, deaths continue surging, hospitalizations remain high

Tarrant County reported 2,286 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths on Wednesday.

Details on the 15 latest deaths have yet to be released by county officials.

The county has reported at least 1,800 new COVID-19 cases each of the past 10 days. There have been 126 COVID deaths reported in the county in that span. (This total does not include the 127 previously unreported deaths from October-December added to the county’s database on Friday.)

Tarrant County has reported a total of 183,080 COVID-19 cases, including 1,777 deaths and an estimated 130,469 recoveries.

The latest deaths include an Arlington man in his 60s, a Hurst woman in her 60s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 70s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Richland Hills woman in her 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, a Bedford man and woman in their 80s, a Mansfield woman in her 90s, two Arlington women in their 90s, and a Pantego man in his 90s.

Three of the 15 did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.







Hospitalized COVID patients decreased by 23 to 1,446. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Jan. 6..

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 28% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 35% of the 4,183 occupied beds, as of Tuesday. The rate was at a pandemic high 38% on Sunday.

Confirmed COVID patients make up 25.7 % of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, down from 27.1% the previous day. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 82% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Tuesday, according to county data. There are currently 946 available hospital beds, down 81 from the previous day. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy remained at 97% as of Tuesday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

There was a decrease of two ventilators in use to 366 as of Tuesday. That’s 44% of the 826 ventilators in the county being used by COVID patients.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents was down to 27% as of Sunday, in the latest available seven-day average data. The rate was last at a pandemic high 30% on Friday.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 13:

Fort Worth, 791

Arlington, 313

Mansfield, 73

Bedford, 54

Keller, 47

North Richland Hills, 46

White Settlement, 46

Grapevine, 42

Euless, 34

Hurst, 33

Azle, 32

Benbrook, 32

Haltom City, 26

Rural Tarrant County, 26

Grand Prairie, 22

Sansom Park, 20

Richland Hills, 18

Crowley, 17

Forest Hill, 15

Saginaw, 14

Lake Worth, 13

Watauga, 13

Southlake, 11

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Colleyville, 5

Westworth Village, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Pantego, 3

Burleson, 2

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

Lakeside, 2

River Oaks, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

