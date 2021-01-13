Gov. Abbott, new Texas Longhorns coach, other leaders face scorn after maskless image

UT President Jay Hartzell/Twitter

Welcome to Texas, Steve Sarkisian.

Now get in line to take your social media licks.

The new University of Texas football coach was introduced to the school via a picture posted by UT President Jay Hartzell’s Twitter account Tuesday night. The magic moment, however, didn’t capture the response the Longhorn leaders were expecting.

In the image, with the Texas Capitol Building glowing in the background, Sarkisian is posing with his wife Stephanie, along with Gov. Greg Abbott, Hartzell, athletic director Chris Del Conte, and UT Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife and his wife Kelly.

None were wearing masks.

Texas is in the midst of its worst point of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 22,000 new COVID-19 cases and 286 deaths were reported on Tuesday. For the first time, the state reported more than 14,000 hospitalized coronavirus patients.

More than a few on social media replied to the message with the word “embarrassment.”

I hear the concerns over the lack of masks in the pic. Please know that we all tested negative a few minutes earlier & followed all recommended public health protocols for the small gathering to minimize risk. Because that's unclear from the pic & Tweet, I get why some are upset — Jay Hartzell (@JCHartzell) January 13, 2021

Or you could lead like good Longhorns, set an example for students and alumni and wear masks. https://t.co/WlmHINk8PQ — Jennifer Harris (@jwharris) January 13, 2021

Several hours after posting the photo, Hartzell attempted damage control with a follow-up message.

“I hear the concerns over the lack of masks in the pic,” Hartzell said in a message at 10:30 p.m. “Please know that we all tested negative a few minutes earlier & followed all recommended public health protocols for the small gathering to minimize risk. Because that’s unclear from the pic & Tweet, I get why some are upset.”

As many outraged responders pointed out, a test can be inaccurate. Also, a person can be infected but fail to test positive for up to a week after being infected.

Public health officials, including Gov. Abbott, have repeatedly told the public to wear masks when out in public and only go without a mask when at home with close family.

because false negatives aren’t a thing, right? https://t.co/AOnfD6Y0yb — lauren // you did well. (@ashpetaIs) January 13, 2021

hmmm glad to know that covid guidelines don’t apply to our president, coaches, and governor!! hook em guys!!!!!!!! https://t.co/r4WI30eS0e — mina (@goatglands) January 13, 2021

Maskless with the Governor https://t.co/7MBzZ0baIP — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 13, 2021

Welcome to new coach but this is a horrible photo during surging pandemic with no masks and no distancing (and not the first of the day!) @_delconte @JCHartzell set an example, be creative with distancing https://t.co/BFKWp08qGz — Dr. Nancy Smith (@DataChik) January 13, 2021

This is such an embarrassment and further exemplifies that revenue money triumphs all else at @UTAustin including student and staff safety https://t.co/AplARrh1Uv — Steven Ding (@stevend747) January 13, 2021

Jan. 8: @UTAustin cautions students against returning to Austin all at once + moves hybrid classes online until Feb. bc of the pandemic’s emergency status



Jan. 12: UT’s president gathers with 6 other people unmasked, including a coach from out of state + a governor who... https://t.co/e5gAAFrdaE — Neelam Bohra (@neelambohratx) January 13, 2021

Where are your masks? As a Lifetime @TexasExes Longhorn and Orange Jacket, I’m ashamed of this poor behavior on behalf of the Longhorn community. — Tara Haelle (@tarahaelle) January 13, 2021