Tarrant County reports single-day high 30 COVID-19 deaths, all in their 60s or older

Tarrant County reported a single-day high 30 coronavirus deaths and 1,817 new cases on Tuesday.

The latest deaths include two Mansfield women in their 60s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, two Fort Worth men and a woman in their 60s, a North Richland Hills man in his 60s, two Fort Worth men in their 70s, a Euless man in his 70s, a North Richland Hills man in his 70s, a Mansfield woman in her 70s, a Haltom City man in his 70s, an Arlington man and two women in their 70s, a Burleson man in his 70s, an Arlington man in his 80s, a White Settlement man in his 80s, three Fort Worth men in their 80s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 90s, a Mansfield woman in her 90s, an Azle man in his 90s, a Bedford woman in her 90s, a Fort Worth woman in her 90s, and two Arlington women and a man in their 90s.

All but one had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 180,794 COVID-19 cases, including 1,762 deaths and an estimated 128,406 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients increased by 21 to 1,469. The pandemic high was 1,528 on Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 29% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 37% of the 4,006 occupied beds, as of Monday. The rate was at a pandemic high 38% on Sunday.

Confirmed COVID patients make up 27.1% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region, down slightly from the previous day. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 80% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Sunday, according to county data. There are currently 1,027 available hospital beds. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 97% as of Monday from 96% on Sunday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

There was an increase of 15 ventilators in use to 368 as of Monday. That’s 46% of the 799 ventilators in the county being used by COVID patients.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents was down slightly to 30% as of Friday, in the latest available seven-day average data.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 12:

Fort Worth, 787

Arlington, 309

Mansfield, 72

Bedford, 52

Keller, 47

White Settlement, 46

North Richland Hills, 45

Grapevine, 42

Euless, 34

Azle, 32

Benbrook, 32

Hurst, 32

Haltom City, 26

Rural Tarrant County, 26

Grand Prairie, 22

Sansom Park, 20

Crowley, 17

Richland Hills, 17

Forest Hill, 15

Saginaw, 14

Lake Worth, 13

Watauga, 13

Southlake, 11

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Colleyville, 5

Westworth Village, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Burleson, 2

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

Lakeside, 2

Pantego, 2

River Oaks, 2

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

