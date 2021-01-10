Tarrant County has confirmed more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 2 days

Tarrant County has reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases in the past two days, including 2,950 on Sunday. AP

Tarrant County reported 2,950 coronavirus cases on Sunday.

The county has confirmed 176,790 COVID-19 cases, including 1,711 deaths and an estimated 125,846 recoveries as of Sunday.

The county is not updating hospitalization rates, positive test rates and other COVID data on the weekends. Updated data will resume on Monday, according to officials.

The county reported more than 6,000 new COVID cases in the past two days.

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county was at 1,524 of Thursday, the most recently provided data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 29% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 35% of the 4,337 occupied beds, as of Thursday.

Confirmed COVID patients are down slightly to 24.9% from 25.3% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 83% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Thursday, according to county data. There are currently 885 available hospital beds, an increase of 89. The pandemic-low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy was at 92% capacity as of Thursday. The pandemic-high was 99% on Dec. 28.

There were 366 ventilators in use as of Thursday. That matches a pandemic-high 46% of the 797 ventilators available in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents increased to a pandemic-high 30% as of Tuesday, in the latest available seven-day average data.

