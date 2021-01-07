Texas reports all-time high COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations on Thursday

Texas reported a single-day high 393 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday as hospitalizations increased to a record 13,784.

The previous high for deaths was 334 on Dec. 31, according to data compiled by the New York Times. Texas’ Department of State Health Services reported 329 on Wednesday, but has yet to update its dashboard with complete date of death data going back to Christmas Day.

The state has reported more than 19,500 new confirmed coronavirus cases in each of the past two days, plus more than 8,000 probable cases combined in the past two days. The state reported 26,500 new cases on Tuesday. The record for daily new cases was 27,000 on Dec. 29, according to the DSHS database.

The first case of the COVID-19 variant strain was confirmed in the state on Thursday in a male patient near Houston.

