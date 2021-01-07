Texas confirms state’s first case of COVID-19 variant. Where was it found?

Texas has confirmed its first case of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant in a patient near Houston.

Harris County Public Health and the Texas Department of State Health Services are investigating the case, according to a release by the DSHS.

The adult male has no travel history and was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. DSHS said the results of genetic sequencing earlier this week showed “that infection was caused by the variant.”

“The fact that this person had no travel history suggests this variant is already circulating in Texas,” DSHS commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said. “Genetic variations are the norm among viruses, and it’s not surprising that it arrived here given how rapidly it spreads. This should make us all redouble our commitment to the infection prevention practices that we know work: masks any time you’re around people you don’t live with, social distancing, and personal and environmental hygiene.”

The variant was first identified in the United Kingdom several months ago and “appears to spread much more easily from person to person than most strains of the coronavirus,” according to DSHS.

“The current scientific evidence is that the variant does not cause more severe disease and that vaccines are expected to be effective against it,” a DSHS release said. “It is thought to be responsible for only a small proportion of the current COVID-19 cases in Texas and the United States.”

Texas reported nearly 20,000 new COVID cases and 326 deaths on Wednesday.