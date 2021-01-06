Hospitalized COVID patients near 1,500 in Tarrant as positivity rate hits all-time high

Tarrant County reported a single-day record 3,410 coronavirus cases and 12 deaths on Wednesday.

There have been more cases reported on several occasions but those totals included combined data from multiple days.

The latest deaths include an Arlington man in his 60s, two Fort Worth women in their 80s, a Mansfield man in his 80s, a Bedford man in his 80s, an Arlington woman in her 80s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 80s, a woman from rural Tarrant County in her 90s, a Hurst woman in her 90s, a Fort Worth woman in her 90s, a Euless man in his 90s, and an Arlington man in his 90s. All 12 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 165,288 COVID-19 cases, including 1,561 deaths and an estimated 118,933 recoveries.

The eight deaths reported Tuesday include a Fort Worth man in his 30s, an Arlington man in his 40s, an Arlington man in his 80s, a North Richland Hills man in his 80s, a Colleyville woman in her 80s, two Fort Worth women in their 80s, and a Mansfield man in his 80s. All eight had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased by 63 to a pandemic-high 1,489.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 29% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 35% of the 4,217 occupied beds.

Confirmed COVID patients also are using a pandemic-high 25.4% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 82% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Tuesday, according to county data. There are currently 915 available hospital beds, up from a pandemic-low 661 on Monday.

Adult ICU bed occupancy was at 97% capacity as of Tuesday. The pandemic-high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilators in use increased by two to a pandemic-high 376 as of Tuesday. That’s a pandemic-high 48% of the 788 ventilators available in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents increased to a pandemic-high 25% as of Sunday, in the latest available seven-day average data.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 6:

Fort Worth, 679

Arlington, 280

Mansfield, 65

Bedford, 48

Keller, 41

White Settlement, 41

Grapevine, 39

Euless, 32

North Richland Hills, 32

Azle, 31

Benbrook, 31

Hurst, 31

Rural Tarrant County, 26

Haltom City, 22

Grand Prairie, 21

Sansom Park, 19

Richland Hills, 16

Crowley, 15

Forest Hill, 14

Lake Worth, 11

Saginaw, 11

Southlake, 11

Watauga, 10

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 5

Colleyville, 4

Westworth Village, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

Lakeside, 2

Pantego, 2

River Oaks, 2

Burleson, 1

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

