Coronavirus
Tarrant County down to pandemic-low 661 hospital beds; ventilator rate at all-time high
Tarrant County reported 1,947 coronavirus cases on Tuesday.
Hospitalized COVID patients in the county decreased by two to 1,426.
COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 30% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 35% of the 4,055 occupied beds.
Tarrant County has confirmed 161,878 COVID-19 cases, including 1,550 deaths and an estimated 117,134 recoveries.
Confirmed COVID patients also are using a pandemic-high 24.7% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.
About 86% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Monday, according to county data. There are currently a pandemic low 661 available hospital beds in the county.
Adult ICU bed occupancy was at 98% capacity as of Monday. The pandemic-high was 99% on Dec. 28.
Ventilators in use dropped from a pandemic-high 374 to 361 as of Monday. That’s a pandemic-high 47% of the 770 ventilators available in the county. The previous pandemic-high rate was 46% on Dec. 14.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents remained at 24% as of Saturday, in the latest available seven-day average data.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 5:
- Fort Worth, 676
- Arlington, 276
- Mansfield, 64
- Bedford, 47
Keller, 41
White Settlement, 41
Grapevine, 39
Azle, 31
Benbrook, 31
Euless, 31
Hurst, 31
North Richland Hills, 31
Rural Tarrant County, 25
Haltom City, 22
Grand Prairie, 21
Sansom Park, 19
Richland Hills, 16
Crowley, 15
Forest Hill, 14
Lake Worth, 11
Saginaw, 11
Southlake, 11
Watauga, 10
Kennedale, 6
Colleyville, 5
Unknown, 5
Westworth Village, 4
Blue Mound, 3
Edgecliff Village, 2
Everman, 2
Lakeside, 2
Pantego, 2
River Oaks, 2
Burleson, 1
Flower Mound, 1
Pelican Bay, 1
