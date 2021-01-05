Tarrant County down to pandemic-low 661 hospital beds; ventilator rate at all-time high

Tarrant County reported 1,947 coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county decreased by two to 1,426.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 30% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 35% of the 4,055 occupied beds.

Tarrant County has confirmed 161,878 COVID-19 cases, including 1,550 deaths and an estimated 117,134 recoveries.

Confirmed COVID patients also are using a pandemic-high 24.7% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 86% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Monday, according to county data. There are currently a pandemic low 661 available hospital beds in the county.

Adult ICU bed occupancy was at 98% capacity as of Monday. The pandemic-high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilators in use dropped from a pandemic-high 374 to 361 as of Monday. That’s a pandemic-high 47% of the 770 ventilators available in the county. The previous pandemic-high rate was 46% on Dec. 14.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents remained at 24% as of Saturday, in the latest available seven-day average data.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 5:

Fort Worth, 676

Arlington, 276

Mansfield, 64

Bedford, 47

Keller, 41

White Settlement, 41

Grapevine, 39

Azle, 31

Benbrook, 31

Euless, 31

Hurst, 31

North Richland Hills, 31

Rural Tarrant County, 25

Haltom City, 22

Grand Prairie, 21

Sansom Park, 19

Richland Hills, 16

Crowley, 15

Forest Hill, 14

Lake Worth, 11

Saginaw, 11

Southlake, 11

Watauga, 10

Kennedale, 6

Colleyville, 5

Unknown, 5

Westworth Village, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

Lakeside, 2

Pantego, 2

River Oaks, 2

Burleson, 1

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

