‘What in the actual hell.’ Sports world reacts to insurrectionist storming US Capitol

Members of the sports world, including athletes and journalists, watched along with the rest of us as protesters stormed the US Capitol building Wednesday afternoon.

The reaction to the mayhem, which sent elected officials scrambling to shelter in place as supporters of President Trump overran Capitol police, was a mixture of shock, anger and sadness.

President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US President on Jan. 20.

None of this is surprising. Predictable, in fact. — Michael Young (@MikeyY626) January 6, 2021

Republicans called Kaepernick an extremist for peacefully kneeling during the anthem to protest police brutality against black people. — Wajahat "Wears a Mask Because of a Pandemic" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 6, 2021

These bums can delay us getting our country back. But they can't stop it, especially not from the inside of a jail cell. — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) January 6, 2021

Had a photo of Gavin McInnes unfortunately dropped into my timeline and noticed someone near him wearing a modified Texas Rangers Stars and Stripes cap. pic.twitter.com/WEJFl2Uwoo — Scott Lucas (@scottrlucas) January 6, 2021

This is awful. Embarrassing. Scary. Our country has to turn the page on this mess. Proud of the Republicans standing against this. He has hijacked the party. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) January 6, 2021

A lot of folks gonna have to delete their “at least when MY side loses, we don’t riot” takes. — Adam J. Morris (@lonestarball) January 6, 2021

Probably not a coincidence that I’m suddenly seeing pop up ads for survival gear and body armor pic.twitter.com/Kcd8M7VyXc — Billy Wessels (@BillyWessels) January 6, 2021

Black people get pulled over and don’t make it out alive. We can’t sleep in our own beds without being killed. We can’t jog without being killed. We can’t walk down the street with our hoodies up without being killed but they can do this??? https://t.co/j59OMKw4LO — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021

Why don’t all those trump-supporting politicians come out of their safe spaces and spend time with the people they’ve emboldened. — Ande Wall (@AndeWall) January 6, 2021

Sad and shameful — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 6, 2021

The images from the U.S. Capitol chamber today are exactly what our enemies live for, our nation's house of law and order turned into a joke. — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) January 6, 2021

It’s amazing how much restraint the police can show when they want to. — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) January 6, 2021

Let’s keep it real for a moment pic.twitter.com/3HO38mR8Dy — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 6, 2021

Please, please, please. We need to stop referring to to our politicians as “leaders.” They are not. The vast majority are interested in only one thing-getting re-elected. That is it. You wouldn’t want them as a friend. You wouldn’t want them as a parent. They are spineless. — Babe Laufenberg (@BabeLaufenberg) January 6, 2021

There’s a video of a police officer retreating from a domestic terrorist as the terrorist ignores the officer’s orders and continues to pursue the officer up the steps of the U.S. Capitol. He’s INSIDE the building. — Jason Reid (@JReidESPN) January 6, 2021

Where are the police? Do we think an all black protest group could’ve stormed the Capitol and not 1 shot fired, no tear gas. Peaceful protestors got pepper sprayed so Trump could hold a Bible upside for a photo in front of church. Yet, I’m told everyone is treated equally in — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 6, 2021

Tommy Tuberville gets sworn in and the Capitol’s defense immediately falls apart. — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) January 6, 2021

What in the actual hell... — Emily Jones (@EmilyJonesMcCoy) January 6, 2021