National Politics
‘What in the actual hell.’ Sports world reacts to insurrectionist storming US Capitol
Members of the sports world, including athletes and journalists, watched along with the rest of us as protesters stormed the US Capitol building Wednesday afternoon.
The reaction to the mayhem, which sent elected officials scrambling to shelter in place as supporters of President Trump overran Capitol police, was a mixture of shock, anger and sadness.
President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US President on Jan. 20.
Comments