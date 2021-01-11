North Texas COVID hospitalization rate hits record high; Tarrant County adds 21 deaths

Tarrant County reported 2,187 coronavirus cases and 21 deaths on Monday.

It’s the most single-day deaths since 26 were reported on Dec. 31. The county has added more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases each of the past six days.

The latest deaths include two Arlington men and a woman in their 40s, a Sansom Park man in his 40s, a Haltom City woman in her 50s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 50s, a Fort Worth man and woman in their 50s, three Fort Worth men in their 60s, two Arlington women in their 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 70s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, two Arlington women in their 80s, a North Richland Hills man and woman in their 80s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 90s, and a Fort Worth man in his 90s. All 21 had underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 178,977 COVID-19 cases, including 1,732 deaths and an estimated 127,218 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county was down to 1,448 from 1,524 on Thursday, the most recently provided data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 30% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up a pandemic-high 38% of the 3,766 occupied beds, as of Sunday. The rate first hit 38% on Jan. 3.

Confirmed COVID patients make up 27.2% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 79% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Sunday, according to county data. There are currently 984 available hospital beds. The pandemic low of 661 was reported Jan. 4.

Adult ICU bed occupancy increased to 96% as of Sunday from 92% on Thursday. The pandemic high was 99% on Dec. 28.

There were 353 ventilators in use as of Sunday. That’s 43% of the 828 ventilators currently available in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents was down slightly to 30% as of Friday, in the latest available seven-day average data.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 11:

Fort Worth, 778

Arlington, 301

Mansfield, 68

Bedford, 51

Keller, 47

White Settlement, 45

North Richland Hills, 43

Grapevine, 42

Euless, 33

Benbrook, 32





Hurst, 32

Azle, 31

Rural Tarrant County, 26

Haltom City, 25

Grand Prairie, 22

Sansom Park, 20

Crowley, 17

Richland Hills, 16

Forest Hill, 15

Saginaw, 14

Lake Worth, 13

Watauga, 13

Southlake, 11

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 6

Colleyville, 5

Westworth Village, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

Lakeside, 2

Pantego, 2

River Oaks, 2

Burleson, 1

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

Tarrant County COVID-19 deaths Map shows COVID-19 deaths in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for case numbers. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.



Tarrant County hospital capacity Hospital capacity by available beds and ventilators for Tarrant County. Data provided by Tarrant County Public Health.



Tarrant County COVID-19 trends Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County for the last 30-days by ZIP code. Tap on the map for complete cases and deaths numbers. Charts show trends in Tarrant County's positivity rate, new cases, hospitalizations and hospital occupancy. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



Tarrant County COVID-19 characteristics Map shows COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County by ZIP code. Tap on the map for more information, including deaths. Charts show a breakdown in Tarrant County's cases and deaths by race/ethnicity, age groups and gender. The data is provided by Tarrant County Public Health. Open



North Texas COVID-19 hospital capacity Here is the percent capacity for COVID-19 hospitalizations out of total hospital capacity for the 19-county North Central Texas Trauma Service Area (TSA-E) for the last seven days. TSA-E includes the DFW area. If hospital capacity in a TSA exceeds 15% for seven consecutive days, restrictions go into effect to help reduce hospital capacity for that TSA. Open

