Why Tarrant County added 127 previously unreported COVID-19 deaths on Friday

Tarrant County on Friday added 127 previously unreported coronavirus deaths going back to October.

The county also reported 2,998 new COVID cases. The county has averaged 2,961 new cases and 12 deaths a day for the past week. This average does not included the 127 previously unreported deaths.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 170,730 COVID-19 cases, including 1,703 deaths and an estimated 122,438 recoveries.

The reporting delay was caused, in part, because some patients were diagnosed at one location but eventually died at another.

“When this occurs the death may not get reported to the local health department,” the Tarrant County Public Health department said in a news release.

To address the issue, Texas’ Department of State Health Services has started sharing the death certificate information with local health departments where the cause or “other conditions listed indicate COVID-19.”

The 127 deaths reported on Friday include 71 in December, 39 in November and 17 in October.

Tarrant County officials plan to collect and report these previously unreported cases each Friday after reconciling the information with already confirmed deaths.

Here are the details on the 127 previously unreported COVID deaths confirmed by Tarrant County between October and December. Forty-four of the 127 deaths did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Arlington, 11

Two men in their 50s



Two men in their 60s



Woman in her 70s



Three men in their 70s



Two men in their 80s



Woman in her 90s

Bedford, 2



Man in his 70s



Woman in her 90s

Benbrook, 1



Man in his 90s

Colleyville, 1



Man in his 40s

Crowley, 1



Man in his 60s

Fort Worth, 81



Woman in her 30s



Woman in her 40s



Two men in their 40s



Woman in her 50s



Nine men in their 50s



Six women in their 60s



11 men in their 60s



10 women in their 70s



10 men in their 70s



9 men in their 80s



13 women in their 80s



Two men in their 90s



Six women in their 90s

Grapevine, 3



Three men in their 70s

Haltom City, 1



Man in his 80s

Hurst, 1



Man in his 60s

Keller, 5



Man in his 60s



Two men in their 70s



Two women in their 80s

Lake Worth, 2



Man in his 60s



Man in his 80s

Mansfield, 3



Two men in their 70s



Man in his 80s







North Richland Hills, 5



Man in his 50s



Man in his 70s



Two woman in their 80s



Woman in her 90s

Saginaw, 3



Two men in their 60s



Man in his 80s

Watauga, 3



Woman in her 60s



Man in his 70s



Woman in his 80s

White Settlement, 4



Man in his 40s



Woman in her 70s



Woman in her 80s



Woman in her 90s

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county decreased by four to 1,524.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 29% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 35% of the 4,337 occupied beds.

Confirmed COVID patients are down slightly to 24.9% from 25.3% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 83% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Thursday, according to county data. There are currently 885 available hospital beds, an increase of 89. The pandemic-low of 661 was reported Monday.

Adult ICU bed occupancy was at 92% capacity as of Thursday. The pandemic-high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilators in use decreased by eight to 366 as of Thursday. That matches a pandemic-high 46% of the 797 ventilators available in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents increased to a pandemic-high 30% as of Tuesday, in the latest available seven-day average data.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 8:

Fort Worth, 767

Arlington, 293

Mansfield, 68

Bedford, 51

Keller, 47

White Settlement, 45

Grapevine, 42

North Richland Hills, 39

Euless, 33

Benbrook, 32





Hurst, 32

Azle, 31

Rural Tarrant County, 26

Haltom City, 23

Grand Prairie, 21

Sansom Park, 19

Crowley, 17

Richland Hills, 16

Forest Hill, 14

Saginaw, 14

Lake Worth, 13

Watauga, 13

Southlake, 11

Kennedale, 6

Colleyville, 5

Unknown, 5

Westworth Village, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

Lakeside, 2

Pantego, 2

River Oaks, 2

Burleson, 1

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

