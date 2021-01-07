Tarrant COVID hospitalizations continue rising, positive test rate hits all-time high

Tarrant County reported 2,444 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths on Thursday.

The latest pandemic-related deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 30s, a Fort Worth man in his 40s, an Arlington man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Keller man in his 60s, three Fort Worth men in their 70s, an Arlington woman in her 70s, a Euless man in his 70s, a Crowley woman in her 70s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 80s, a Bedford woman in her 80s, a North Richland Hills man in his 90s, and a Fort Worth woman in her 90s.

Two of the 15 had unknown underlying health conditions. The 13 others all had confirmed underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has confirmed 167,732 COVID-19 cases, including 1,576 deaths and an estimated 120,658 recoveries.

There was a single-day high 393 COVID deaths reported in Texas on Thursday.

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased by 39 to a pandemic-high 1,528.

COVID-19 hospitalizations account for 30% of the total number of beds in Tarrant County and make up 35% of the 4,334 occupied beds.

Confirmed COVID patients are down slightly to 25.3% of all available beds in the North Central Texas Trauma Region. This is the rate Gov. Greg Abbott is using to determine whether Texas regions can allow businesses to open to larger capacities or permit bars to reopen. The rate would have to drop below 15% for seven consecutive days for business capacity to be increased.

About 84.5% of Tarrant County’s hospital beds were occupied as of Wednesday, according to county data. There are currently 796 available hospital beds, down 119 from Tuesday. The pandemic-low of 661 was reported Monday.

Adult ICU bed occupancy was at 96% capacity as of Wednesday. The pandemic-high was 99% on Dec. 28.

Ventilators in use decreased by two to 374 as of Wednesday. That’s a pandemic-high 45% of the 826 ventilators available in the county.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents increased to a pandemic-high 28% as of Monday, in the latest available seven-day average data.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Jan. 7:

Fort Worth, 686

Arlington, 282

Mansfield, 65

Bedford, 49

Keller, 42

White Settlement, 41

Grapevine, 39

North Richland Hills, 34

Euless, 33

Azle, 31

Benbrook, 31

Hurst, 31

Rural Tarrant County, 26

Haltom City, 22

Grand Prairie, 21

Sansom Park, 19

Crowley, 16

Richland Hills, 16

Forest Hill, 14

Lake Worth, 11

Saginaw, 11

Southlake, 11

Watauga, 10

Kennedale, 6

Unknown, 5

Colleyville, 4

Westworth Village, 4

Blue Mound, 3

Edgecliff Village, 2

Everman, 2

Lakeside, 2

Pantego, 2

River Oaks, 2

Burleson, 1

Flower Mound, 1

Pelican Bay, 1

