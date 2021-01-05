Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Texas Health Resources to postpone non-essential procedures as COVID cases rise

Texas Health Resources will postpone elective and non-essential procedures starting Thursday due to rising coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations.

The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 “has caused a severe stress” on emergency department bed and inpatient capacity, a hospital spokesperson said in an email Tuesday.

The hold will stay in effect until further notice. Patients contact their doctors with any questions about upcoming procedures.

This article will be updated.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Kailey Broussard
Kailey Broussard
Kailey Broussard covers Arlington for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram as a Report for America corps member. Report for America is a national nonprofit program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered cities and issues. To support this reporter’s work, and to support local journalism in Arlington, consider donating here: https://bit.ly/3gYyuOQ
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service