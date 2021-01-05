Coronavirus
Texas Health Resources to postpone non-essential procedures as COVID cases rise
Texas Health Resources will postpone elective and non-essential procedures starting Thursday due to rising coronavirus case numbers and hospitalizations.
The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 “has caused a severe stress” on emergency department bed and inpatient capacity, a hospital spokesperson said in an email Tuesday.
The hold will stay in effect until further notice. Patients contact their doctors with any questions about upcoming procedures.
This article will be updated.
Comments