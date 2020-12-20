Fort Worth Star-Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Fort Worth fire captain who died is one of about 200 in department who have had virus

The Fort Worth Fire Department is scrutinizing its internal novel coronavirus procedures after a captain who led air crash response operations at Alliance Airport died of COVID-19 on Thursday.

For 90 days after COVID-19 began to spread widely in the United States in March, no fire department employees contracted the virus, Fire Chief Jim Davis said. Since that period, 180 of the department’s civil service employees and 17 civilians have tested positive. The department employs about 900 people.

“The virus has caught up to us just like it’s caught up to the public,” he said.

Davis said that the department was reviewing its procedures to determine whether it should make changes.

To avoid cross-department outbreaks, the department has avoided assigning firefighters to fill in for absent colleagues who do not regularly work at the same station. It intensified its station cleaning measures and reduced visitors.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

When department case numbers began to increase in late summer, it began to require firefighters wear face masks in stations.

Capt. Randy Robinson, 64, died on Thursday in a hospital intensive care unit. He had virus symptoms on Nov. 17 and was treated at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital H-E-B beginning on Nov. 30, Davis said.

Robinson was the senior captain at Station 35 in far north Fort Worth and had worked there for 20 years. It is not possible to be certain where a person contracted a virus, but it is assumed that Robinson’s case was work-related, a fire department spokesman said.

“We are an organization that is prided [ourselves] on being on the front line of this virus and trying to work with the community to keep the community safe,” Davis said. “As the fire chief here in Fort Worth I take this death very personally.”

Robinson, who had previously worked at the department’s training academy, was hired in March 1981. He is survived by a daughter and son.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

“It’s a difficult time for our fire department. It’s a difficult time for our city,” Davis said.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service