COVID-19 takes the life of veteran Fort Worth Fire Department captain

A 39-year veteran of the Fort Worth Fire Department died Thursday afternoon after a long battle with COVID-19, fire officials said Thursday.

Fire Capt. Randy Robinson was assigned to Station 35 in far north Fort Worth.

A funeral service is pending.

“Randy spent nearly four decades with the Fort Worth Fire Department. He was a mentor and a leader,” said Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis in a news release. “His loss will be felt across the department for some time. We are truly grateful for his service to not only this department but to the City of Fort Worth. Our hearts are heavy today and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Tarrant County reported 1,977 new coronavirus cases and 13 deaths on Wednesday. It was the most single-day cases in the county since Nov. 18.

As of Wednesday, Tarrant County has reported a total of 124,420 COVID-19 cases, including 1,039 deaths and an estimated 90,377 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased to a pandemic-high 996 from 919. The previous high was 958 on Monday.

Robinson is survived by a daughter and son, multiple other family members, friends and co-workers.