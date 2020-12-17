This Fort Worth hospital just received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses

John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines doses Thursday.

The shipment is intended for healthcare workers, and JPS will start offering vaccinations immediately, a spokeswoman said Thursday. Vaccination is free and voluntary for JPS workers.

Regular shipments of the vaccination are expected in the coming weeks.

This week, the long-awaited Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine started to be distributed at hospitals across the country. Initially, JPS was left off the vaccine-distribution list, but the error was fixed.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 19,500 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived to four Texas Hospitals on Monday, including Methodist Dallas Medical Center. On Tuesday, 75,075 doses were delivered to 19 sites across the state, including medical facilities in Fort Worth, Dallas and Tyler.

Texas is expected to receive more than 1.4 million doses for December. More than 224,000 have been designated for 110 providers across the state for the first week of distribution, according to DSHS.