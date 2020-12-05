Fort Worth’s JPS only public hospital in Texas not on COVID vaccine distribution list

Roy Charles Brooks, one of two Tarrant County commissioners who oversees John Peter Smith Hospital, noticed something strange Saturday morning when he scrolled through the list of Texas facilities set to receive an initial batch of COVID-19 vaccines.

“It quickly jumped out at me that JPS was not on that list,” Brooks told the Star-Telegram over the phone. “And in fact, JPS is the only public hospital in the state that is not on the distribution list.”

The list, released on Friday by the Texas Department of State Health Services, shows hospitals that will receive some of the 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that could arrive as early as the week of Dec. 14. Every other major hospital in Tarrant County is represented, from Texas Health Harris in Fort Worth — set to receive 5,850 doses — to Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Burleson, which is receiving 975. JPS is noticeably absent.

Brooks said he called JPS President and CEO Robert Earley, who confirmed the hospital wasn’t on the list he got from the office of Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday night. Earley, he said, told him he had spoken with Rep. Stephanie Klick, a member of the Human Services Committee, and she indicated she thought JPS didn’t have the freezers needed to store the vaccine. “He quickly pointed out to her that that was an error,” Brooks said.

In the application sent to HHS, the hospital had communicated it had all the necessary freezers and other equipment to store and distribute the vaccine, according to Brooks.

Klick didn’t immediately respond to a voicemail and a text on Saturday.

Earley didn’t want to comment on Saturday. But Diana Brodeur, a hospital spokesperson, said the CEO had been on the phone all day with different state agencies trying to figure out the “bizarre” situation, and she hoped there would soon be a resolution.

“We have been working with state officials and should have an update shortly,” JPS said in a statement sent to the Star-Telegram.

Though Brooks wouldn’t say on Saturday that he believes it was a political decision, he said it’s “unconscionable” that a hospital serving a vulnerable population hit hard by COVID wouldn’t receive vaccines and it raises red flags. The decision comes after Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley has publicly called on Gov. Greg Abbott to let county judges have more control over COVID restrictions.

Brooks said he hopes it wasn’t political.

“That would just compound the injury,” he said. “People’s health should not rest upon who’s pissed off at whom, politically.”