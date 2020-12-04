How long until you can get COVID vaccine in Texas? This new tool gives an idea

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that Texas could receive COVID-19 vaccine doses for up to 1.4 million state residents in December, pending approval from vaccine candidates, The Texas Tribune reported.

The main question: When will it be your turn to get vaccinated when the distribution gets underway?

The New York Times in collaboration with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs created a new online tool that uses age, county of residence, profession and underlying health conditions to determine the number of people ahead of you.

“Health officials are considering vaccine timelines that give some Americans priority over others,” the Times said. “If you’re a healthy American, you may wait many months for your turn.”

According to the Tribune, the vaccine likely would arrive in Texas the week of Dec. 14, with a second shipment coming in January.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Abbott said in a news release. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

As of Friday, Texas had over 1.2 million confirmed COVID cases, according to John Hopkins University.

So when will it be your turn to get vaccinated?

We included a range of ages in counties across the state, which has a population of about 29.9 million people.

33-year-old health care worker with no health risks in Tarrant County:

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Behind “very few” other Texans

Behind “very few” people in Tarrant County, home to about 2.1 million people

If the line in Texas was represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly sixth in line for the vaccine.

55-year-old teacher with health risks in Harris County, which has the highest coronavirus case rate in Texas as of Thursday:

Behind 1.9 million other Texans

Behind 314,200 people in Harris County, home of over 4.7 million residents

If the line in Texas was represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly 37th in line for the vaccine.

16-year-old high school student with health risks in Dallas County:

Behind 1.9 million other Texans

Behind 223,200 in Dallas County, home of over 2.6 million people

If the line in Texas was represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly 30th in line for the vaccine.

80-year-old with health risks in El Paso County, which has the fourth-highest COVID-19 case rate in the state:

Behind 1.9 million other Texans

Behind 56,000 in El Paso County, home of over 839,200 people

If the line in Texas was represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly 34th in line for the vaccine.

25-year-old with no health risks in Bexar County, which has the third-highest COVID-19 case rate in the state:

Behind 12.4 million other Texans

Behind 894,000 in Bexar County, home of over 2 million people

If the line in Texas was represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly 54th in line for the vaccine.

33-year-old with no health risks in Williamson County:

Behind 24.4 million other Texans

Behind 403,500 in Williamson, home of over 590,500 residents

If the line in Texas was represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly 93rd in line for the vaccine.

7-year-old elementary school student with no health risks in Harris County:

Behind 16.2 million other Texans

Behind 2.7 million in Harris County

If the line in Texas was represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly 67th in line for the vaccine.

67-year-old with no health risks in Hidalgo County:

Behind 10.4 million other Texans

Behind 356,600 people in Hidalgo County, home of over 868,707 residents

If the line in Texas was represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly 41st in line for the vaccine.

46-year-old first-responder with no health risks in Potter County:

Behind 1.7 million other Texans

Behind 14,300 people in Potter County, home of over 117,400 residents

If the line in Texas was represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly ninth in line for the vaccine.

22-year-old essential worker with no health risks in Ector County:

Behind 10.8 million other Texans

Behind 61,100 people in Ector County, home of over 166,200 residents

If the line in Texas was represented by about 100 people, this person would be roughly 43rd in line for the vaccine.