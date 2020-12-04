Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
How long until you can get COVID vaccine in Texas? This new tool gives an idea

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Wednesday that Texas could receive COVID-19 vaccine doses for up to 1.4 million state residents in December, pending approval from vaccine candidates, The Texas Tribune reported.

The main question: When will it be your turn to get vaccinated when the distribution gets underway?

The New York Times in collaboration with the Surgo Foundation and Ariadne Labs created a new online tool that uses age, county of residence, profession and underlying health conditions to determine the number of people ahead of you.

“Health officials are considering vaccine timelines that give some Americans priority over others,” the Times said. “If you’re a healthy American, you may wait many months for your turn.”

According to the Tribune, the vaccine likely would arrive in Texas the week of Dec. 14, with a second shipment coming in January.

Coronavirus: Latest news

“The State of Texas is already prepared for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine, and will swiftly distribute these vaccines to Texans who voluntarily choose to be immunized,” Abbott said in a news release. “As we await the first shipment of these vaccines, we will work with communities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

As of Friday, Texas had over 1.2 million confirmed COVID cases, according to John Hopkins University.

So when will it be your turn to get vaccinated?

We included a range of ages in counties across the state, which has a population of about 29.9 million people.

33-year-old health care worker with no health risks in Tarrant County:

55-year-old teacher with health risks in Harris County, which has the highest coronavirus case rate in Texas as of Thursday:

16-year-old high school student with health risks in Dallas County:

80-year-old with health risks in El Paso County, which has the fourth-highest COVID-19 case rate in the state:

25-year-old with no health risks in Bexar County, which has the third-highest COVID-19 case rate in the state:

33-year-old with no health risks in Williamson County:

7-year-old elementary school student with no health risks in Harris County:

67-year-old with no health risks in Hidalgo County:

46-year-old first-responder with no health risks in Potter County:

22-year-old essential worker with no health risks in Ector County:

