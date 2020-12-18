Fort Worth Police Chief Kraus has novel coronavirus, but no symptoms, department says

Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus on Friday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the department said.

Kraus, who is to retire when his successor is selected early next year, is asymptomatic and will quarantine at his home, a police spokesman said. Kraus is 53.

Kraus’ positive coronavirus test came one month after Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price learned she had COVID-19. The mayor returned to her City Hall office on Nov. 30.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn, another senior law enforcement official in the county, tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Nov. 14.

Kraus announced in July that he intended to retire. The 28-year veteran of the department took over as chief in May 2019 after the city manager fired Chief Joel Fitzgerald.

Tarrant County reported on Friday 2,016 new coronavirus cases and 16 more deaths. It was the second-highest single-day case total of the pandemic.