Tarrant County reports over 2,000 new COVID cases for 2nd time, hospitalizations rising
Tarrant County reported 2,016 new coronavirus cases and 16 more deaths on Friday.
It’s the second-highest single-day case total of the pandemic. The county reported a pandemic high of 2,112 cases on Nov. 18.
The county has reported at least 11 deaths each day since Dec. 7.
The latest deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Benbrook woman in her 60s, a Blue Mound woman in her 60s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, a Hurst man in his 60s, a Crowley man in his 70s, two Euless men in their 70s and 80s, two Arlington men in their 70s, a Westworth Village man in his 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, a Keller woman in her 80s, a Sansom Park man in his 80s, a Benbrook man in his 80s, and a Bedford woman in her 80s.
Three of the 16 patients did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.
Tarrant County has reported a total of 128,261 COVID-19 cases, including 1,071 deaths and and estimated 93,363 recoveries.
Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased by 20 to a pandemic-high 1,033 as of Thursday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 25% of the 4,180 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Thursday.
Ventilator use increased by five to 322. That’s 40% of the total ventilators available in the county. The pandemic high was 336, first hit on Dec. 10.
As of Thursday, 80% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,029 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.
Confirmed COVID-19 patients increased to a pandemic high 20% of all available beds in the county. The rate first hit 20% on Sunday.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents was 17% as of Tuesday, the latest available data. The most recent high rate was 27% on Nov. 1. The positivity rate high was 30% on March 10 at the beginning of the pandemic, when fewer people were being tested.
Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 18:
- Fort Worth, 493
- Arlington, 194
- Mansfield, 41
- White Settlement, 33
- Bedford, 26
- Grapevine, 26
Keller, 25
Azle, 22
Benbrook, 21
Grand Prairie, 19
- Rural Tarrant County, 18
- Euless, 17
Hurst, 17
Haltom City, 16
North Richland Hills, 14
Sansom Park, 14
Forest Hill, 11
Crowley, 9
Southlake, 9
Lake Worth, 8
Watauga, 7
Kennedale, 6
Richland Hills, 6
Saginaw, 4
Unknown, 3
Westworth Village, 3
Blue Mound, 2
Edgecliff Village, 2
Burleson, 1
- Everman, 1
- Lakeside, 1
- Pantego, 1
- River Oaks, 1
