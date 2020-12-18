Tarrant County reports over 2,000 new COVID cases for 2nd time, hospitalizations rising

Tarrant County reported 2,016 new coronavirus cases and 16 more deaths on Friday.

It’s the second-highest single-day case total of the pandemic. The county reported a pandemic high of 2,112 cases on Nov. 18.

The county has reported at least 11 deaths each day since Dec. 7.

The latest deaths include a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Benbrook woman in her 60s, a Blue Mound woman in her 60s, an Arlington woman in her 60s, a Hurst man in his 60s, a Crowley man in his 70s, two Euless men in their 70s and 80s, two Arlington men in their 70s, a Westworth Village man in his 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, a Keller woman in her 80s, a Sansom Park man in his 80s, a Benbrook man in his 80s, and a Bedford woman in her 80s.

Three of the 16 patients did not have underlying health conditions, according to officials.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 128,261 COVID-19 cases, including 1,071 deaths and and estimated 93,363 recoveries.

Hospitalized COVID patients in the county increased by 20 to a pandemic-high 1,033 as of Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are at 25% of the 4,180 occupied beds in Tarrant County as of Thursday.

Ventilator use increased by five to 322. That’s 40% of the total ventilators available in the county. The pandemic high was 336, first hit on Dec. 10.

As of Thursday, 80% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data. The pandemic high of 82% was set on Dec. 2. There are currently 1,029 available beds in the county. A pandemic low of 906 available beds was reported Dec. 2.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients increased to a pandemic high 20% of all available beds in the county. The rate first hit 20% on Sunday.

The COVID-19 testing positivity rate for Tarrant County residents was 17% as of Tuesday, the latest available data. The most recent high rate was 27% on Nov. 1. The positivity rate high was 30% on March 10 at the beginning of the pandemic, when fewer people were being tested.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Dec. 18:

Fort Worth, 493

Arlington, 194

Mansfield, 41

White Settlement, 33

Bedford, 26

Grapevine, 26

Keller, 25

Azle, 22

Benbrook, 21

Grand Prairie, 19

Rural Tarrant County, 18





Euless, 17





Hurst, 17

Haltom City, 16

North Richland Hills, 14

Sansom Park, 14

Forest Hill, 11

Crowley, 9

Southlake, 9

Lake Worth, 8

Watauga, 7

Kennedale, 6

Richland Hills, 6

Saginaw, 4

Unknown, 3

Westworth Village, 3

Blue Mound, 2

Edgecliff Village, 2

Burleson, 1

Everman, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

