Thousands of more COVID-19 vaccine doses are expected for Tarrant County

Dr. Herschel Brown, Emergency Depart physician, receives a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday at Texas Health Fort Worth. Tarrant County hospitals recently received allocations of the vaccine. Texas Health Resources

Texas is expecting to receive 620,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine for its second week of distribution, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

This includes more than 27,500 doses for Tarrant County health care providers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will deliver 159,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as 460,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine to Texas, if it’s authorized by the Food and Drug Administration as expected.

“Adding the Moderna vaccine will dramatically increase the amount of vaccine that can go to rural areas and smaller providers because it ships in smaller quantities and can be stored longer at regular refrigerator temperatured,” DSHS commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said in a statement.

”Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe and effective — both can confer protection against COVID-19, regardless of which vaccine you receive.”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More than three dozen local pharmacies and health care facilities in Tarrant County are expected to receive a combined 24,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 2,925 of the Pfizer.

The bulk of the Pfizer vaccine doses headed to Texas — nearly 125,000 — are being used for a federal partnership to help vaccinate residents and staff of long-term care facilities. That program starts Dec. 28.

Texas is also prioritizing the vaccination of front-line health care workers.

Doses of the Moderna vaccine could start arriving in the state on Monday, pending its FDA approval. Most of the doses should arrive before Christmas, but due to the short week and numerous shipments, some could arrive early the following week, according to DSHS.

More than 224,000 doses were delivered to 110 sites this week, the first week of distribution.