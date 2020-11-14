Tarrant County reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths on Saturday

Tarrant County continued its recent spike in coronavirus cases on Saturday, reporting more than 1,000 new cases for the fifth time in the past week along with three more deaths.

About 17% of occupied hospital beds in the county also belonged to COVID patients as of Saturday, according to data from the public health department. That’s the highest rate since the county reached 17% in late July before dropping to 7% by Sept. 21.

The 1,061 cases announced on Saturday represents a slight decrease from the 1,402 cases reported on Friday, which was the second-highest single-day total of the pandemic so far behind Monday’s 1,525 new cases. But it’s part of a trend in increasing cases amid cooler fall weather that has led to some officials calling for the suspension of school athletics. Community spread across Tarrant is substantial, according to the health department.

Over the past eight days, the county has reported 36 pandemic-related deaths, data shows. Two of the people whose deaths were announced on Saturday were from Fort Worth and the other individual was from Euless, data shows. Tarrant County officials hadn’t released information on the three people as of 2:05 p.m.

There have been 80,492 COVID cases and 793 deaths across Tarrant County since the start of the pandemic, data shows. A total of 61,020 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, about 77 percent of hospital beds in Tarrant County were occupied, according to the data.

Here are the total number of coronavirus deaths through Saturday, organized by city:

Fort Worth, 382

Arlington, 143

Mansfield, 29

White Settlement, 29

Grapevine, 22

Keller, 21

Azle, 20

Bedford, 17

Benbrook, 15

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Grand Prairie, 13

Haltom City, 10

North Richland Hills, 10

Hurst, 9

Southlake, 9

Forest Hill, 8

Lake Worth, 7

Euless, 7

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Crowley, 3

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1

Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

Texas COVID-19 cases over time Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

