Tarrant County reports 2nd-highest COVID total, 6 deaths Friday as hospitalizations rise

Tarrant County reported 1,402 new coronavirus cases and six deaths on Friday.

It’s the second-highest total of the pandemic and the fourth time in the past week the county has reported more than 1,000 cases. The county has reported 33 pandemic-related deaths in the past seven days.

The latest deaths include four Fort Worth residents, and residents in Arlington and Hurst.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 17% of the 4,197 occupied beds in the county as of Thursday. It’s the highest rate since the county reported 17% hospitalizations on July 29. The county reported a pandemic high of 20% COVID hospitalizations among occupied beds on July 23. Since dropping to 7% on Sept. 21, the rate has steadily increased.

As of Thursday, 78% of the county’s hospital beds were in use, according to county data.

There are currently 726 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized, up 27 patients from the previous day. COVID patients currently are using 14% of all available hospital beds in the county, the most since a pandemic high of 15% on July 23.

Tarrant County has reported 79,431 COVID-19 cases, including 790 deaths and an estimated 60,396 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Nov. 13:

Fort Worth, 380

Arlington, 143

Mansfield, 29

White Settlement, 29

Grapevine, 22

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Bedford, 17





Benbrook, 15

Rural Tarrant County, 14

Grand Prairie, 13

Haltom City, 10

North Richland Hills, 10

Hurst, 9

Southlake, 9

Forest Hill, 8

Lake Worth, 7

Euless, 6

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Crowley, 3

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

