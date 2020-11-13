Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Arlington opening second free COVID-19 testing site on Saturday

A new COVID-19 testing site at Arlington ISD Professional Development Center is opening on Saturday.

The testing site is a joint effort between Tarrant County, the City of Arlington and Arlington ISD.

The center is located at 1111 W. Arbrook Blvd. in Arlington and will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

The tests are free, but insurance information will be requested. Those without insurance will still receive free tests

Appointments are encouraged, but are optional and can be made at https://covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The saliva tests are self-administered, and testing instructions will be available in Spanish and Vietnamese. Results will be sent via email, text or a phone call and should be received within 72 hours.

A similar testing site in Arlington opened at Tarrant County College Southeast on Nov. 9 and operates seven days a week.

Texas COVID-19 cases over time

Texas daily coronavirus case counts over time, and the ten counties with the most cases. Tap the arrow button to replay the animation.

Flourish Studio Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service