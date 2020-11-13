Coronavirus
Arlington opening second free COVID-19 testing site on Saturday
A new COVID-19 testing site at Arlington ISD Professional Development Center is opening on Saturday.
The testing site is a joint effort between Tarrant County, the City of Arlington and Arlington ISD.
The center is located at 1111 W. Arbrook Blvd. in Arlington and will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday.
The tests are free, but insurance information will be requested. Those without insurance will still receive free tests
Appointments are encouraged, but are optional and can be made at https://covidtesting.tarrantcounty.com.
The saliva tests are self-administered, and testing instructions will be available in Spanish and Vietnamese. Results will be sent via email, text or a phone call and should be received within 72 hours.
A similar testing site in Arlington opened at Tarrant County College Southeast on Nov. 9 and operates seven days a week.
