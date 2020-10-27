Collin County judge, who has been adamant about reopening amid pandemic, has COVID-19

Collin County Judge Chris Hill announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus in an email sent Tuesday morning.

Collin County has confirmed a total of 17,768 COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths as of Monday. There are 976 active cases in the county. The last pandemic-related deaths were reported on Oct. 16, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard.

Hill said he woke up Sunday with a mild headache and mild sore throat. He was tested Monday morning.

“I was surprised when the test came back positive, because I really didn’t feel very bad,” Hill wrote in the emailed news release. “In fact, I feel great today, but I will continue to follow the doctor’s orders and quarantine at home according to the CDC guidelines. My wife and children also feel great and do not have any symptoms, but they will also quarantine at home and monitor their health.”

Hill said he’ll work remotely while in quarantine.

“I’ve been in regular contact with the county staff via phone and email since [Monday] morning, and county operations continue to run without interruption,” he said.

Hill has been an outspoken proponent of opening up the state amid the pandemic. When Gov. Greg Abbott announced bars could reopen to 50% capacity earlier this month, Hill said on social media that “Collin County should be completely open. I will listen to everyone, but will follow the science.”

Hill used the release announcing his contraction of COVID to urge Republican supporters to get out and vote.

“We need everyone to get out and vote for all our Republican candidates, including our fantastic local candidates who work diligently to make Collin County the best county in Texas!” he said.

