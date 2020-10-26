Tarrant County COVID hospitalizations at 14% of occupied beds; 498 new cases reported

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Tarrant County are back at 14% of occupied beds and 10% of all beds as of Sunday.

Hospitalizations hit 14% of occupied beds a week ago before dipping back down to 11% on Friday. The hospitalization rate had not been as high as 14% since Aug. 5. The last time it was higher than 14% was Aug. 3, when it was 16%.

Tarrant County reported 498 new coronavirus cases and no deaths on Monday. It’s the seventh consecutive day with at least 498 cases. There have been fewer than 400 COVID cases reported on seven days in October.

Tarrant County has reported a total of 64,290 COVID-19 cases, including 719 deaths and an estimated 51,363 recoveries.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299.

Here are the total pandemic-related deaths in Tarrant County by city through Oct. 26:

Fort Worth, 335

Arlington, 134

Mansfield, 28

White Settlement, 28

Grapevine, 21

Keller, 21





Azle, 20

Bedford, 14





Benbrook, 13

Grand Prairie, 13

Rural Tarrant County, 12

Haltom City, 10

Hurst, 8

North Richland Hills, 8

Southlake, 8

Forest Hill, 7

Euless, 6

Lake Worth, 6

Richland Hills, 5

Watauga, 4

Kennedale, 3

Saginaw, 3

Crowley, 2

Sansom Park, 2

Unknown, 2

Blue Mound, 1

Edgecliff Village, 1





Lakeside, 1

Pantego, 1

River Oaks, 1

Westworth Village, 1

