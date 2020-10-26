Fort Worth voting site closed after poll worker tests positive for coronavirus

Tarrant County has closed an early voting location in Fort Worth after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Tarrant County election officials tweeted at 12:18 p.m. Monday that a poll worker at JPS Health Center Viola M. Pitts/Como tested positive. The last day he was at the location was Oct. 21.

All poll workers from that location have been quarantined, according to the tweet. A replacement team of poll workers is being put together, and the site will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so, the county said.

This is the third time the county has had a worker inform them that he or she has tested positive for the virus. On Oct. 13, the opening of the Euless Family Life Senior Center voting location was delayed several hours after a worker tested positive. That worker, along with about 20 others who trained together the week before, had to be quarantined.

On Oct. 22, officials closed the Brookside Convention Center after the lead clerk tested positive. Both sites have since opened.

While the JPS Health Center Viola M. Pitts/Como site is closed, voters can visit these nearby locations: