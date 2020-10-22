Fort Worth-area voting site closed after poll worker tests positive for coronavirus

Tarrant County has closed an early voting location in Hurst after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Tarrant County election officials tweeted at 11:23 a.m. Thursday that the lead clerk for the Brookside Convention Center told officials that he tested positive. The last day he was at the location was Monday.

All poll workers from that location have been quarantined, according to the tweet. A replacement team of poll workers is being put together, and the site will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so, the county said.

This is the second time the county has had a worker inform them that he or she has tested positive for the virus. On Oct. 13, the opening of the Euless Family Life Senior Center voting location was delayed several hours after a worker tested positive. That worker, along with about 20 others who trained together the week before, had to be quarantined.

While the Brookside Convention Center site is closed, voters can visit these nearby locations:

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Texas and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.