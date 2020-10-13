A Fort Worth area early voting site has been shut down after a worker caught COVID

Voters wait in long lines on the first day of early voting along Basswood Bouelvard in far north Fort Worth. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

The first day of early voting in Dallas-Fort Worth drew huge crowds and several problems were reported, including the closure of a Euless polling site after an election worker contracted COVID-19.

“Last night a poll worker that was trained on 10/8 informed us that he tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, all workers that were in the same training class were asked to stay home and not show up for work today,” Heider Garcia, Tarrant County election administrator, said in a statement.

Garcia said the quarantining of those workers affected three early voting locations: Keller Town Hall, Villages of Woodland Springs and Euless Family Life Senior Center.

However, Keller Town Hall and Villages of Woodland Springs were able to open on time Tuesday.

“At this time, only the Euless Senior Center remains unable to open,” Garcia said. “We are in the process of finding a replacement crew for the site, and will open it as soon as possible.”

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Voters may visit elections.tarrantcounty.com for information on all 50 places in Tarrant County where early voting is taking place. Voters can cast ballots at any of the 50 sites, regardless of where in the county they live.

This story will be updated with more details about early voting as the day progresses