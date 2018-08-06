Texas A&M had the worst offseason of any SEC team, one reporter claims

Did Texas A&M have the worst offseason of any program in the South Eastern Conference?

One CBS Sports reporter thinks so.

SEC Offseason Power Rankings:



1. Tennessee

2. Auburn

3. Kentucky

4. Mississippi State

5. LSU

6. Florida

7. Alabama

8. Vanderbilt

9. Missouri

10. South Carolina

11. Ole Miss

12. Georgia

13. Arkansas

14. Texas A&M — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 6, 2018

Of course, we’re not talking about football. Last December, the university gave Jimbo Fisher a record-setting contract to leave Florida State and take over as Aggies’ head coach.

No, Rothstein was talking about the Texas A&M basketball program.

Last March, head coach Billy Kennedy led his team to a Sweet 16 berth before falling to eventual NCAA Tournament runner-up Michigan, 99-72.

In the time since, Kennedy has lost a key assistant and five players from his roster, including Robert Williams and D.J. Hogg.