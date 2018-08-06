Texas A&M had the worst offseason of any SEC team, one reporter claims

Did Texas A&M have the worst offseason of any program in the South Eastern Conference?
One CBS Sports reporter thinks so.
Of course, we’re not talking about football. Last December, the university gave Jimbo Fisher a record-setting contract to leave Florida State and take over as Aggies’ head coach.
No, Rothstein was talking about the Texas A&M basketball program.
Last March, head coach Billy Kennedy led his team to a Sweet 16 berth before falling to eventual NCAA Tournament runner-up Michigan, 99-72.
In the time since, Kennedy has lost a key assistant and five players from his roster, including Robert Williams and D.J. Hogg.
