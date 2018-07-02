Former Aggies star Robert Williams already revealing 'character concerns' with Celtics

In hindsight, maybe it shouldn't have been all that surprising that Robert Williams fell down the 2018 NBA Draft board.
A day after the draft, the center from Texas A&M admitted to sleeping through his introductory conference call with the Boston Celtics, the team that drafted him at No. 27.
The rookie did make his introductory press conference in Boston last Friday, but decided to fly back home to Louisiana, despite the fact that the team had its first summer league practice on Sunday.
He then proceeded to miss his return flight to Boston and the first practice of his career.
It's clear Celtics assistant coach Jay Larranaga was not pleased.
Throughout his career and into the draft process, Williams has been compared to another former Texas A&M standout: DeAndre Jordan. He to was projected as a late lottery pick.
Williams might still figure it out, too. But the early returns are not promising.
