#ComebackSZN hit a giant speed bump on Friday night.

In his first Canadian Football League start for the Montreal Alouettes, Johnny Manziel had a terrible game.

In his first 10 passes, the former Aggies star threw interceptions on his first and tenth passes.

In the second quarter, he threw another one.

And another one.

By halftime, the Alouettes trailed 38-3 to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Manziel’s former team.

Not great, Johnny.