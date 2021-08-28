Restaurants

Three Arlington restaurants close from serious health violations in mid-August review

Three of the 59 restaurants inspected in Arlington from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20 closed due to serious health violations and two must undergo reinspections to address low scores, according to a database of city records compiled by the Star-Telegram.

For Arlington inspections, 100 is a perfect score. Violations, which are not routinely noted in the public inspection report, result in deductions from the overall score and restaurants with scores 75 or less must undergo reinspections.

Pho 18 at 2216 New York Ave. closed for the third time in August on the 17th with a score of 96, according to the records. The restaurant had also closed on Aug. 7 with a score of 72 and on Aug. 12, though no score was listed for the second date.

A reinspection is required for La Isla Del Encanto Restaurant at 2201 E. Pioneer Parkway after it scored 73. The restaurant has closed twice in one week on Aug. 18 and Aug. 20.

The third closure, H&T Coffee and Tea at 1818 E. Pioneer Parkway, happened Aug. 17. H&T Coffee and Tea scored 83 and the reasons for its closure were not specified in the inspection report.

Cotton Patch Cafe on I-20 scored 73 on Aug. 19 and will undergo a reinspection.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Aug. 16th - 20th, 2021. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Reinspections will be conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less. If serious health and sanitation violations are considered an imminent health hazard, the restaurant will be closed until the identified health hazard has been mitigated. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com
