Three Arlington restaurants close after health inspectors note serious violations

Three of the 69 restaurants inspected in Arlington from Aug. 7 to Aug. 13 closed after failing to meet minimum health code standards during inspections, according to information from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram.

First Chinese BBQ at 2214 S. Collins St., La Original at 1011 E. Pioneer Parkway and Pho 18 at 2216 New York Ave. all closed after health inspectors determined the establishments needed to take immediate corrective action for violations, according to city records.

In Arlington inspections, restaurants are judged on a scale of zero to 100, with 100 being a perfect score. Violations, which are not routinely noted in inspection results released publicly, result in deductions from the overall score.

Pho 18 was closed twice in the same week, once on Aug. 7 and again on Aug. 12. It received a 72 on Aug. 7 and no score was listed for the Aug. 12 inspection. The restaurant did not answer multiple calls from the Star-Telegram on Aug. 22.

La Original, which closed after an Aug. 10 inspection, did not have any managers available to comment. The restaurant received a 69 in its inspection.

An employee who answered the phone at First Chinese BBQ, which was closed Aug. 10 after receiving a 64 in its inspection, said they were too busy to comment.

In follow-up inspections, Al’s Hamburgers at 1276 N. Fielder Road 3015 and Escondido Night Club at 3015 Howell St. received perfect scores of 100.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for Aug. 7th - 13th, 2021. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Reinspections will be conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less. If serious health and sanitation violations are considered an imminent health hazard, the restaurant will be closed until the identified health hazard has been mitigated. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.