Food & Drink
Globe Life Park concession stands included in latest Arlington restaurant inspections
Concession stands at Globe Life Field were among the eateries inspected in the past three weeks in Arlington, according to data collected by the city and compiled by the Star-Telegram.
All 84 concession stands that were inspected passed with scores of 90 or above.
In Arlington inspections, restaurants are judged on a scale of zero to 100, with 100 being a perfect score. Violations, which are not routinely noted in inspection results released publicly, result in deductions from the overall score.
From July 18 to Aug. 6, 260 inspections were done in Arlington. One restaurant received a score that was less than 75, which automatically requires the restaurant to have a re-inspection. Mariana Restaurant at 2614 Majesty Drive had a score 70.
Spicy Bites Indian Fast Food at 1220 S Cooper St., Suite 110, was reopened after a temporary shutdown.
