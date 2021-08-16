Globe Life Park concession stands included in latest Arlington restaurant inspections

Concession stands at Globe Life Field were among the eateries inspected in the past three weeks in Arlington, according to data collected by the city and compiled by the Star-Telegram.

All 84 concession stands that were inspected passed with scores of 90 or above.

In Arlington inspections, restaurants are judged on a scale of zero to 100, with 100 being a perfect score. Violations, which are not routinely noted in inspection results released publicly, result in deductions from the overall score.

2021 Restaurant Inspections Searchable database of Arlington restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

From July 18 to Aug. 6, 260 inspections were done in Arlington. One restaurant received a score that was less than 75, which automatically requires the restaurant to have a re-inspection. Mariana Restaurant at 2614 Majesty Drive had a score 70.

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Spicy Bites Indian Fast Food at 1220 S Cooper St., Suite 110, was reopened after a temporary shutdown.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Arlington for July 18th - Aug. 6th, 2021. A score of 100 is a perfect score and 70 is considered to be extremely poor. Reinspections will be conducted for restaurants that score 75 or less. If serious health and sanitation violations are considered an imminent health hazard, the restaurant will be closed until the identified health hazard has been mitigated. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a restaurant name. You can also sort by score.