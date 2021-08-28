New Fort Worth restaurants Boomerjack’s, WingBucket get perfect scores in inspections

Boomerjack’s Grill & Bar located at 6800 NW Loop 820 near Lake Worth and WingBucket at 1664 S. University Drive were the only two restaurants out of 83 inspections to receive no violations between Aug. 15 -21.

Both restaurants are new. The Boomerjack’s location will open in September, according to the restaurant’s website, and WingBucket opened on Aug. 18, according to its Facebook page.

None of the inspected restaurants were shut down for serious health violations, and all received scores under 30. A perfect score is zero, with the number increasing for each violation found; restaurants with scores over 30 are required to fix the worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

Dona Carmen Pupuseria at 2721 Ellis Ave. and Lili’s Bistro at 1310 W. Magnolia Ave. received the highest scores at 29 violations.

2021 Restaurant Inspections Searchable database of Fort Worth restaurant inspections starting January 1, 2021

TX Politics newsletter Get government and election news that affects our region, plus a weekly take exclusive to the newsletter. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Employees at Dona Carmen Pupuseria were observed handling food with their bare hands and food was not properly stored, according to the report. At Lili’s Bistro, employees had not completed an accredited food handler course within seven days of their employment start.

Organic matter was found in both restaurants’ ice machines.

Byblos Lebanese Restaurant at 1406 N. Main St. and Szechuan Restaurant Cityview at 4750 Bryant Irvin Road both received 27 violations each.

Violations for Byblos Lebanese Restaurant included improper food storage. Szechuan Restaurant Cityview got dinged for its employees not wearing hair restraints and unclean ventilation hood systems.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for the week of Aug. 15th - 21th, 2021. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.