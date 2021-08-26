Globe Life Park renamed Choctaw Stadium following naming rights agreement

The former home of the Texas Rangers, Globe Life Park, has a new name: Choctaw Stadium.

The naming rights agreement between the Texas Rangers and Choctaw Casinos & Resorts was announced Wednesday.

In May 2019, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts extended its relationship with the Texas Rangers, established in 2010, becoming the official casino and resort of the baseball team. Following the Rangers’ 2019 season, Choctaw Stadium was reconfigured to a multi-purpose facility.

XFL pro football, USL League One pro soccer and Texas UIL high school football games have been played at the stadium. This year it will host pro soccer and high school football and the stadium will be home to Major League Rugby team Dallas Jackals in 2022, according to a news release.

Chief of the Choctaw Nation Gary Batton said in a statement that Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is excited to expand its relationship with the Texas Rangers and be part of a stadium that has been significant to North Texans.

“We are proud to have our name on a field that continues to play an important role in the lives of North Texans and we look forward to sharing in the competition and enjoyment the stadium brings to the community,” he said.