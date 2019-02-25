Crockett Row at West 7th is booming — but a 5-year-old restaurant there just closed

On the heels of El Bolero Cocina Mexicana opening in Crockett Row at West 7th, and with buzz still surrounding the nearly 3-month-old Food Hall at Crockett Row, another Crockett Row restaurant has closed.
Kona Grill, which, coincidentally, is just around the block from the Food Hall, closed Sunday, an employee confirmed. The Polynesian/Pacific Rim-inspired restaurant had been open in Fort Worth since 2014.
Kona Grill locations in Dallas and Plano remain open, but the Fort Worth locationw wasn’t the only one to close: An Orlando-area location in Winter Park, Florida, also closed, according to Orlando Weekly and other Orlando outlets.
A publicist for Crockett Row says that a new restaurant for the Kona Grill space will be announced soon.
The Fort Worth location has had to deal with one of those banes of restaurants — nearby construction — and its University Drive-facing location, despite having a second-floor patio that overlooked the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, was oriented away from much of the Crockett Row traffic flow.
But this appears to be more of a Kona Grill thing than a Crockett Row thing. Restaurant Business reported in January that the chain has been struggling, and Nasdaq recently sent it a “deficiency notice” stating that it had 180 days to “bring the value of its publicly held shares to $15 million or more for at least 10 straight business days or it will be subject to losing its stock market listing.”
We’ve put in a call to Kona Grill’s corporate offices and will update if we hear back, but apparently there is no officiall company statement about the closings, and it’s unclear if Fort Worth and Orlando are the only closings, although the Orlando closing is the only other one we’ve found reported.
Crockett Row has also recently seen the opening of Cinnaholic, a gourmet cinnamon-roll chain, and there’s more: Pakpao Thai, owned by the same group that ownes El Boldero, will open this summer at 2932 Crockett St., most recently home to Rafain Brazilian Steakhouse, which closed in March 2017.
The Star-Telegram recently reported that Concrete Cowboy Kitchen & Cocktails will open at 2901 Crockett St., which is the former home of Waters, which has since relocated to Sundance Square. And CultureMap Fort Worth reported last week that Toasted Coffee + Kitchen — a Dallas-based restaurant that specializes in, yes, toast (with a variety of sweet and savory toppings) as well as sandwiches, salads, breakfast dishes and more — will open this year at 2972 Crockett St., in a former ski shop in Crockett Row.
Kona Grill’s Dallas location is at 8687 North Central Expressway, inside NorthPark Center. The Plano location is at 5973 W. Parker Road. Website: https://www.konagrill.com
