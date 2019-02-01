A new Cowboy — Concrete Cowboy, that is — is headed to Fort Worth’s Crockett Row

For the past few months, there have been whispers that a well-known bar/restaurant concept was coming to the vibrant West 7th neighborhood. Now, Concrete Cowboy has confirmed that it will open in late summer/early fall in Crockett Row at West 7th.
The new Concrete Cowboy will be at 2901 Crockett St., which previously housed Waters seafood restaurant (which has relocated to Sundance Square) and prior to that, Bailey’s Prime Plus steakhouse, on the corner of Currie and Crockett Streets near The Social House and Movie Tavern West 7th.
Concrete Cowboy is no stranger on the DFW scene. It has long been one of the most popular spots in Uptown Dallas, and more recently, its location at the Star in Frisco has been popular near the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters.
Like the Frisco location, Concrete Cowboy will have a food menu (click here to get an idea of what the menu is all about).
“We’ve been looking at Fort Worth for some time now,” owner-operator Rico Taylor said. “We finally found what we think is the perfect building and the perfect location for Concrete Cowboy Kitchen & Cocktails concept. Concrete Cowboy Fort Worth will be very similar to our Concrete Cowboy in Frisco at the Star. We’ll be focused on having the same great food we offer in Frisco for lunch, happy hour and dinner.”
The Concrete Cowboy in Frisco is essentially a one-stop shop as it caters to those who are going out to eat, looking for somewhere to watch sports on big screen TVs and those who are out late night to party, so look for Fort Worth’s latest West 7th addition to fit in well in the busy corridor.
The Fort Worth location will also have an emphasis on “Sunday Funday” with brunch, patio games and large flat screen TVs set up for showing multiple sporting events.
For updates on the Concrete Cowboy Fort Worth’s opening, follow them on Instagram @concrete_cowboy_fort_worth
