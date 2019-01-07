Cinnamon roll spot about to open in Fort Worth is vegan, so it must be healthy, right?

Cinnaholic, a vegan gourmet cinnamon roll bakery, plans to open its first Fort Worth location this Friday (Jan. 11) in Crockett Row at West 7th.
It’s probably worth pointing out that the new location is not at the Food Hall at Crockett Row, the new dining hall that we’ve been giving so much attention to lately. Cinnaholic will be at 817 Currie St., near Sweet Sammies, the cookies-and-ice-cream (and cookies-with-ice-cream) shop.
Cinnaholic, which also has a Southlake location that opened in 2015, is known more for the “gourmet cinnamon roll” part of its description: Its menu looks a little more like a frozen-yogurt shops, with numerous toppings including chocolate-chip cookie bites, graham crackers, marshmallows, peanut-butter cups, pie crumble and more (yes, we focused on the less-virtuous sounding ones, because that’s just the way we are).
There are also such frosting flavors as amaretto, chai, coffee, maple and more. Frostings and toppings may vary based on season and location, but you get the idea.
In a special grand-opening deal, the bakery will offer cinnamom rolls for $1 apiece from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on opening day (one roll per customer per visit).
The concept started in Berkeley, California, and creators Shannon & Florian Radke were featured on the TV series “Shark Tank.” (Mark Cuban, one of the “Sharks” on the entrepreneurs-pitch-investors show, got an almond-raspberry roll.) You may note in the following excerpt that the word “vegan” is not mentioned once (for a longer version, go here).
The Fort Worth location is owned by Shellana Morris with business partners Keenan Franklin and Melissa Jackson.
“Shellana and her business partners are the perfect team to grow the Cinnaholic brand in Fort Worth,” Shannon Radke says in a release. “Their commitment to the community is outstanding and they truly understand the Cinnaholic concept and business model.”
Besides Fort Worth and Southlake, Cinnaholic has only one Texas location, in Richardson. But the brand, which began franchising in 2014 and is already in 10 states and Canada, has more than 150 stores in development, including one in El Paso. And other Texas growth is only a matter of time.
For updates, follow Cinnaholic (Crockett Row) on Facebook.
