Guy Fieri’s Texas Live! restaurant is going to tread on sacred ground for many Texans

We’ve known for more than a year and a half that Guy Fieri, the spiky-haired Food Network personality, was going to have a restaurant in Texas Live!, the $250 million entertainment and hotel complex across from Globe Life Park that is set to open in August.
And now we know what it it is. The “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” host is ready to bring Texas — tacos.
Or, as Fieri put it in a release (imagine this being said in a loud, enthusiastic voice): ““I’m stoked to bring my Taco Joint to Texas Live!. Nothing starts a good party like some killer tacos and a few margaritas and we’re doin’ it all in Arlington. Love, Peace and Taco Grease!”
Naturally, we’re a little skeptical, but we see reason for hope.
Per the release, menu items will include al pastor tacos (Shiner Ruby Red glazed pork shoulder tacos with chipotle and sweet onions, grilled pineapple-serrano salsa, cilantro, cotija and avocado-tomatillo salsa) and achiote chicken tacos (shredded slow-braised achiote marinated chicken tacos with borracho sauce, pico de gallo, cabbage, cotija and salsa rojo).
Those don’t sound too out-there for a guy like Fieri. Maybe he’s saving the crazy for the drinks: “The venue will feature a full bar and will serve up scratch-made margaritas, a selection of Mexican beer and” — here’s the part that gets our attention — “some classic Guy concoctions.”
Fieri’s restaurant will have closer-to-home celebrity company in the former of Troy Aikman’s restaurant Troy’s and Pudge Rodriguez’s Pudge’s Pizza.
This isn’t Fieri’s first foray into DFW: In 2015, he opened Guy’s Burger Joint in concert venue Gexa Energy Pavilion.
Fieri has also done three spins through DFW for “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (or “Triple-D” in Fieri-speak). The first, in 2009, brought him to Fort Worth’s Fred’s Texas Cafe, Watauga’s Chef Point Cafe, Arlington’s Jamaica Gates and Dallas’ Louie’s pizza joint, Avila’s Restaurantand the original Twisted Root Burger Co.
The second, in 2011, included visits to Arlington’s Taste of Europe and Chop House Burgers (which, unfortunately, just closed) and Dallas’ Maple & Motor, among other locations.
In late 2017, Fieri made another run through the area, mostly at Dallas restaurants.
The Grand Opening celebration for Texas Live! will take place Aug. 9–12 in the Arlington Entertainment District. For details, go here.
