Chop House Burgers of ‘DDD’ fame closed in Pantego

Chop House Burgers, the grill that put Arlington on the national foodie map, is closed and appears gone from a Pantego shopping center.
A notice on the door dated July 19 warns the owner, Lee Corsicana Property, that the locks have been changed.
Chop House Burgers was founded by Dallas chef Kenny Mills in a shopping center nearby on Park Row. In 2015, he moved it to a larger location five blocks to the west on Park Row Drive. His “10-pepper burger” and other specials landed it on Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-In’s & Dives” and made it a two-time runner-up in the DFW.com Burger Battle.
Mills, who now manages Cooper’s Meat Market, a butcher shop/steakhouse in the Sylvan Thirty development in west Dallas, is no longer associated with Chop House Burgers. He did post a photo of the door notice on his Facebook page, though.
The closing does not affect the similarly named but unrelated Chop House Burger in Fort Worth and Euless, or the also-unrelated Mercury Chophouse in Fort Worth and Arlington.
Last month, Pantego city officials said they believed the restaurant was closed for remodeling. The latest owners, the Kim family, did not return a call asking for comment.
