Rangers Hall of Famer to open pizza restaurant inside Texas Live!

Hall of Famer Pudge Rodriguez is no different than the rest of us: He also loves pizza.

The Rangers' great will put that love into action when he opens Pudge's Pizza inside Texas Live!, which is set to open Aug. 9.

Rodriguez helped announce the details during a press conference on Wednesday. The restaurant will be located on the second level overlooking Live! Arena.

The pizza will include Rodriguez's preferred style: thin, with minimal sauce. But don't worry, sauce freaks, you can order the pizza the way you like it.

Pudge's Pizza joins other dining options already announced, including Troy Aikman's Troy's, Lockhart Smokehouse, PBR Texas, and a signature restaurant by Guy Fieri of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives fame.

Rodriguez says he'll be around often saying hello to fans and eating alongside them.

"That’s what this is all about. If my name is there and I’m involved a I have to be there," he said. "I have to be around and I will love to sit down with everybody and eat pizza. We're trying to create something fun so fans can come and take pictures with me in my place when I’m eating a piece of pizza."

Rodriguez's favorite kind of pizza is thin crust pepperoni with sausage and "a little extra cheese."

"I love pizza. I have five grand kids and every Saturday and Sunday that’s what we do," he said. "Everybody loves pizza. That’s why I work five days a week, because I love to eat. It’s going to be a great concept I think the atmosphere is going to be great."

Texas Live! is a $250 million dining and entertainment district being constructed at the southwest corner of East Randoll Mill Road and Nolan Ryan Expressway, next to the coming Globe Life Field ballpark, which is set to open in 2020.