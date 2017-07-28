2017 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee

Pudge

Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez talks about five memorable moments from his Hall of Fame career

Pudge remembers: His first game with the Texas Rangers

Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ivan Rodriguez was all of 19 when the Rangers called him up for first professional game. But, he had a decision to make: Go to the big leagues or get married?

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Pudge remembers: Catching for Nolan Ryan

Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ivan Rodriguez talks about how he became Nolan Ryan's go-to catcher when they played for the Texas Rangers in the early-90s.

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Pudge remembers: Kenny Rogers' perfect game

Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ivan Rodriguez didn't realize pitcher Kenny Rogers was throwing the first and only perfect game in Rangers history.

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Pudge remembers: Winning a World Series with the 'underdog' Marlins

Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ivan Rodriguez has a World Series win with the Florida Marlins to add to his list of achievements. He breaks down their run to the title.

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

Pudge remembers: Getting the Hall of Fame call

See footage of Baseball Hall of Fame inductee Ivan Rodriguez receiving the confirmation call.

Jeff Wilson jwilson@star-telegram.com

