Texas Live! makes opening date official, plans four-day party

Hitting a target opening date isn’t easy for restaurants or entertainment venues, but it looks like Texas Live!, the massive entertainment complex that has been sprouting rapidly across from Globe Life Park, is going to make its Aug. 9 goal.
And the big venue — next to the Texas Rangers future home, Globe Life Field — is going to celebrate with a four-day party.
The Texas Rangers, The Cordish Companies and the City of Arlington announced Thusday that the grand-opening celebration for Texas Live! will take place Aug. 9-12 in the Arlington Entertainment District.
The big night will be Aug. 9, which will feature a 6-8 p.m. invitation-only VIP Party. You can be one of those VIPs, but you’ll have to enter for a chance to win tickets. To do that, go to http://bit.ly/texaslivegovip and fill out the details and read the fine print, which is actually not overwhelming.
At 7 p.m., Arlington Backyard, an outdoor event pavilion with a capacity of 5,000 for hosting cultural activities, art shows, regional and national concerts and other events, will open to the public. So will Lockhart Smokehouse, which for some, will be reason enough to celebrate.
At 8 p.m., Fort Worth band the Toadies and Dallas’ Eleven Hundred Springs will perform a free concert (doors open at 7; must be at least 21 for this show). Also: Live! Arena, PBR Texas, Troy’s (Dallas Cowboys/Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman’s new restaurant/bar), Sports & Social Arlington and a signature venue by celebrity chef Guy Fieri will open to the public.
The whole thing opens to the public at 11 a.m. Aug. 10. There will be Texas Rangers away game watch parties each day Aug. 10-12, and concerts at 8 p.m. Aug. 10 (featuring Bleachers with Joywave) and Aug. 11 (featuring Kip Moore) at Arlington Backyard. Once again, doors open at 7, and it’s 21 and older. For Bleachers/Joywave tickets ($10-$15), go to http://bit.ly/txlgobleachers; for Kip Moore ($10-$50), go to http://bit.ly/txlgokiptix.
Sunday will be Family Fun Day, beginning at 11 a.m., with live music and entertainment from family performers, plus arts and crafts, moonwalks, face painters, jugglers, puppets, sports games, giveaways, and more.
Texas Live! is a partnership between the Rangers, The Cordish Companies and the City of Arlington.
It will include 200,000 square-feet of space and a 5,000-capacity outdoor event pavilion. It will include 1,000 permanent jobs. It will sit just feet from Globe Life Field, and within walking distance of AT&T Stadium.
Comments