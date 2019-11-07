K-pop supergroup SuperM kicks off first tour Monday at Dickies Arena

The K-pop supergroup SuperM doesn’t play Dickies Arena until Monday night and there will be no general admission seating for their show but that won’t prevent fans from lining up to get into the venue.

Unlike fans for Twenty One Pilots, which plays the inaugural show at the $540 million venue Friday night, they’ll be lined up outside the arena clamoring to get in for no logistical reason. The Twenty One Pilots show will have GA seating, so fans with those kinds of tickets are lined up to snag a position as close to the stage as possible.

But this will be the first show for SuperM, a Korean supergroup launching their first tour Monday night For Worth.

They’re called the “Avengers of K-pop” because their members are made up of some of the biggest K-pop artists in the world, including Taemin from SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai from EXO, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127, and the Chinese group WayV’s Ten and Lucas.

SuperM has more than 37 million global streams in the last month, including 20 million in the United States. Their video for “Jopping” has over 40 million views worldwide and it’s a tending video in 35 countries.

Tickets are still available on both the Dickies Arena ticket site via Ticketmaster and on aftermarket resellers, including Stubhub. There were still $43 seats available in the top level in the arena on the reseller. Dickies Arena doesn’t have an upper level, so most seats should offer good views. There are seats on the floor on the Dickies’ Ticketmaster link still available for $803. Dickies Arena was offering a flash sale Thursday night, for instance, that included $95 seats available for $73 on their own ticket-reselling site tickets-center.com.