For the 2nd time, a big K-pop group is including Fort Worth among only a few U.S. tour dates

In 2018, BTS, the mega-popular K-pop band, announced a world tour that included six North American cities — including Fort Worth, where tickets for two September shows at the Fort Worth Convention Center quickly sold out.
This May, it’s happening agaiin, with a different K-pop group.
According to Newsweek and other sites, Blackpink, an all-female group, is launching its “In Your Area” tour this Friday. It’s a curious name, because unless you live in or near one of about 16 cities worldwide, Blackpink won’t be in your area at all.
The North America part of the tour includes two dates at the big Coachella Music Festival in April in California, as well as dates in Los Angeles, Chicago, Hamilton (Ontario), Newark, Atlanta ... and Fort Worth, where, like BTS, they will play at the Convention Center Arena. The concert is scheduled for May 8.
The question isn’t whether they’ll draw an audience in Fort Worth — BTS’ successful shows prove, as if there were any doubt in the first place, that K-pop is a big draw here. The question is why they don’t go for a bigger venue or one more known for concerts. The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory is already booked with Slayer — The Final World Tour on May 8, but American Airlines Center appears to be open on that date, as does Dos Equis Pavilion and The Theatre at Grand Prairie.
Blackpink (technically, BLACKPINK, and if you really want to be picky about it, the C and the N are backward) has landed two songs on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, including “Kiss and Make Up,” a collaboration with Dua Lipa (who did a steamy duet with Dallas’ St. Vincent during the Grammys on Sunday night). One of those songs, “DDU-DU DDU-DU,” topped the Billboard Korea K-Pop 100, where Blackpink has placed six songs, four of them making it to the Top 10. (By a strange coincidence, Fort Worth is the home of a band called Pinkish Black.)
The group made its U.S. TV debut on Monday, Feb. 11, on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” during which they performed “DDU-DDU-DU.” That was also the day they announced the tour. They also appeared on “Good Morning America,” and are scheduled to be featured in a longer interview during this Friday’s installment of “GMA” spinoff “Strahan and Sara,” featuroing Michael Strahan and Sara Haines (the show airs at noon weekdays on WFAA/Channel 8).
Tickets for the Fort Worth show go on sale at 4 p.m. Feb. 20. For updates, follow @BLACKPINKOFFICIAL on Facebook.
