Dickies Arena will promote Fort Worth as ‘important city for business and culture’

Dickies Arena is officially open for business.

A slew of Fort Worth dignitaries, including council members, business leaders and Mayor Betsy Price helped usher in a new era for the city Saturday morning.

About 2,000 people were on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house for the 14,000-seat, $540 million arena.

Billionaire Ed Bass, the leader among private donors who helped pay for more than half of the costs (the city paid $225 million), took those in attendance on a historical journey back to 1996, when the idea was first conceived.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Bass used an architectural site plan for a proposed arena from Oct. 3, 1996, to illustrate the long history of the plan, through multiple mayors, economic recessions and various other obstacles.

“This is the vision drawn 23 years ago,” Bass told the crowd. The original plan was to expand the Will Rodgers Coliseum.

“We expanded it, alright. On steroids,” he said. “In Fort Worth, we know how to focus on quality. Our cultural district is a reflection of this.”

Mayor Betsy Price joked that the arena was so beautiful inside that she didn’t want anyone eating popcorn or cotton candy.

It was an emotional day for Bass, who emphasized the arena was built for all of Fort Worth.

“Every community. Much like Bass Hall, it is meant for everyone,” he said. “I think we will help people wake up to the fact that Fort Worth is it’s own city — it’s a big city, 13th largest in the U.S. — and it’s an important city for business and culture.”

Taxes on tickets, parking and livestock facilities will help pay off the city’s investment. Because the arena’s operator, Trail Drive Management, is a nonprofit, any gain from ticket sales will go toward the upkeep.

“So many people have done so much it makes me grateful deep in my heart of what we’ve been able to accomplish,” Bass said. “This is the finest multi-purpose arena in America, bar none.”