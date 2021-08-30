Filming scheduled Tuesday in Granbury for ‘Yellowstone’ prequel TV series ‘1883’

A production company will be filming scenes for “1883” on Tuesday in Granbury. Some roads will be closed from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Several roads also will be closed in the Stockyards area of Fort Worth for filming starting Wednesday until Sept. 17. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are set to star in the “Yellowstone” prequel “1883.”

“Yellowstone” fans will get a glimpse of its prequel on Tuesday in Granbury as filming is scheduled all day for the new TV streaming series “1883.”

Some roads in Granbury will be closed from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday as Granbury police will be in the area assisting with traffic control.

Houston Street will be closed from Pearl Street to Rucker Street, while Bridge Street will be shut down from Crockett Street to Lambert Street.

Sam Elliott and country music singers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are starring in “1883,” which will follow the Dutton family as they journey through the west for a better life in Montana.

Filming also is scheduled in Fort Worth.

Last week, the Fort Worth City Council authorized temporary street closures in the Stockyards area in North Fort Worth for filming and production of the “Yellowstone” prequel series.

The Fort Worth closings will be from this Wednesday until Sept. 17. Road closures will be on North Houston Street from 24th Street to 25th Street, Ellis Avenue from 24th Street to 25th Street, and West Exchange Avenue from Clinton Avenue to Ellis Avenue, according to Fort Worth officials

The 1883 cast just added two more to the wagon train. Isabel May and @lamonicagarrett are joining @FaithHill, @TheTimMcGraw, and Sam Elliott in the @Yellowstone prequel coming to #ParamountPlus December 19.https://t.co/5LwV22IggF — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) August 24, 2021

The closed sections will be transformed to look like the year 1883, with street lights removed and dirt in the roadways. The closures will also allow for equipment loading, unloading and staging.

Set construction on West Exchange Avenue has included alterations to storefronts, redesigned interiors and even some new buildings, KRLD NewsRadio reported.

The new streaming series is scheduled to begin airing Dec. 19 on Paramount+, according to a network news release.

Elliott will play Shea Brennan, “a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past,” the release said. “He has the herculean task of guiding a group from Texas to Montana, and he does not suffer fools.”

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, the release said.

“Created by Taylor Sheridan, ‘1883’ follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America,” the release said. “The series is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana.”

The original “Yellowstone” series, which stars actor Kevin Costner, will air its fourth season this fall.