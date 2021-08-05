‘Yellowstone’ western prequel ‘1883’ to star Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill

Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are set to star in ’1883,’ Taylor Sheridan’s western prequel to ‘Yellowstone.’ Parts of the series will be filmed in Fort Worth. Invision/Associated Press

Get ready, Fort Worth, because big stars are headed to Cowtown.

Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are set to star in “Y: 1883,” the prequel to “Yellowstone,” according to Deadline. Both shows were created by Taylor Sheridan.

Paramount + and MTV Entertainment Studios announced part of the cast on Wednesday. The additional cast will be announced at a later date.

“1883” will follow the Dutton family on their journey through the west, fleeing poverty to a better future in Montana. Elliott is cast as Shea Brennan, a cowboy who will guide the group from Texas to Montana.

McGraw and Hill will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family.

Last month, Film Fort Worth announced a crew call for the upcoming prequel to Paramount’s hit drama series ”Yellowstone” as part of the series will be filmed in Fort Worth.

”Y: 1883” will tell the origin story of the Dutton family from “Yellowstone.” The new series will stream in 2021 on Paramount+. Bosque Ranch Productions and 101 Studios will be production partners, Deadline reported.

Film Fort Worth announced the crew call via its social media pages: Twitter and Instagram. The announcement said crew members must be available to work in Fort Worth. Housing will be provided for crew members if travel is required.

Prospective crew members can send resumes to y1883production@gmail.com.

They are also hiring extras. Sign up with Legacy Casting at mycastingfile.com or email extras@legacycasting.com.

According to Deadline, the stars provided these comments about “1883:”

“This is truly a dream job,” McGraw said. “Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters, and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life.”

McGraw’s wife, Faith Hill, told Deadline she was humbled and honored to work with Sheridan and his team.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime,” Hill said. “The Duttons are a formidable family, and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life.”

Elliott noted that it all starts with writing and Sheridan is a brilliant writer.

“I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us,” Elliott told Deadline. “The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature and man against himself. It’s all there, in ‘1883,’ and I’m honored to be a part of it.”